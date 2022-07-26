Ruling power lawmaker: Negotiations underway on holding talk between Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

Yerevan and Baku are conducting negotiations on holding a meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Eduard Aghajanyan—Head of the Armenian delegation to the OSCE PA, Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations and an MP from the ruling majority “Civil Contract” Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia—told this to reporters in the NA on Tuesday.
But he could not specify exact dates for this meeting.
"As far as I know, negotiations are underway regarding holding a meeting between the leaders of the two countries. However, I cannot note specific dates," said Aghajanyan.