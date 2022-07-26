News
Armenia ruling force legislator slams OSCE Parliamentary Assembly
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE PA) has focused virtually all of its attention on the issue of Ukraine. Conflict situations in other points and regions, as well as in the OSCE area, were often being ignored. Eduard Aghajanyan—Head of the Armenian delegation to the OSCE PA,  Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations and an MP from the ruling majority “Civil Contract” Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia—told this to reporters in the NA on Tuesday, as he presented the report on the activities of the aforesaid delegation.

According to the Armenian lawmaker, since February of this year, there has been no other topic—except for Ukraine—on the agenda of the OSCE PA. In that sense, as Aghajanyan noted, it was extremely difficult to draw the attention of colleagues to other topics and issues; in particular, with respect to the ongoing processes in the South Caucasus.

"During the OSCE PA summer session which took place at the end of June, the Armenian delegation proposed to make certain changes in the final resolution of the political committee of the organization. They were related to the solution of the Karabakh conflict, preservation of the Armenian cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], and the need to return [all of] the [Armenian] detainees [in Azerbaijan]. Nonetheless, the changes were never approved and were not recorded in the final version of the document," said the head of the Armenian delegation to the OSCE PA.

Aghajanyan stressed that such conduct by the OSCE PA representatives is unacceptable and deserves condemnation. By the way, they talked about this also during the plenary sessions of the OSCE PA. Such an approach, as per Eduard Aghajanyan, raises many questions for the Armenian side.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
