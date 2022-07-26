Erdogan: Turkey will increase oil and gas imports from Iran

Turkey will increase oil and gas imports from Iran. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated this in an interview with TRT.
He recalled that eight memorandums of understanding were signed during his recent visit to Tehran, adding that Ankara is determined to import energy from Tehran.
According to him, Tehran and Ankara agreed to increase the bilateral trade exchange to $30 billion.
Turkey has decided to increase trade between the two countries, he said, adding that a giant energy move could accelerate the trend.