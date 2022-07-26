US and Taliban make progress on Afghan reserves, but big gaps remain

US and Taliban officials have exchanged proposals to move billions of dollars from Afghan central bank reserves held abroad to a trust fund, Reuters reported, citing three sources.
Significant differences remain between the parties, however, two sources said, including the Taliban's refusal to replace the bank's top political appointees, one of whom is under US sanctions, as are several of the movement's leaders.
While the Taliban do not reject the concept of a trust fund, they oppose a US proposal for third-party control of the fund that would hold and distribute returned reserves, said a Taliban government source who asked not to be named.
The United States is in talks with Switzerland and others to set up a mechanism that will include a trust fund, payments from which will be decided with the help of an international board.
The US source added that a possible model could be the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust, a World Bank-managed fund set up to receive foreign aid donations for the development of Kabul.
About $9 billion in reserves have been sitting outside of Afghanistan, including $7 billion in the United States, since the Taliban captured Kabul last August when US-led forces left the country.
At talks in Doha last month, the Taliban presented US officials with their response to a US proposal for a mechanism to release Afghan assets, said Mehrabi, a Taliban spokesman and senior diplomat.
Experts warned that the release of funds would only bring temporary relief, and new revenue streams were needed to replace direct foreign aid, which financed 70 percent of the state budget before it was halted after the Taliban seized power.