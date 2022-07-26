Armenia ruling force lawmaker: Stopping process of normalizing relations with Turkey is counterproductive

Armenia does not intend to abandon negotiations with Turkey and Azerbaijan. Sargis Khandanyan, a member of the Armenian delegation to the OSCE PA and an MP from the ruling majority “Civil Contract” Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, told this to reporters in the NA on Tuesday.
Reporters asked whether Armenia’s ruling Civil Pact Party was considering the possibility of stopping the negotiation process with Ankara if the latter's destructive policies and approaches continue.
In response, Khandanyan recalled that during last year's snap parliamentary elections in Armenia, the Civil Contract Party had declared the peace agenda in the South Caucasus.
"The peace agenda assumes that Armenia needs to normalize its relations with [all] neighbors. Therefore, we will considerably expand our efforts to achieve that goal. This will ultimately enable peace to be established in the region, and the era of peace will finally be able to be fully brought to fruition.
But stopping the process of normalization of relations at a certain moment is counterproductive, especially from the point of view of our strategy and future vision. So, no. We have no such desire," Khandanyan emphasized, adding that they will continue cooperation with all associates.