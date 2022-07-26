News
Kremlin: Sanctions complicate gas supplies via Nord Stream
Gazprom will make a statement on the "Nord Stream", there are indeed problems with turbines, the situation is complicated by sanctions and restrictions imposed on Russia, said the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, RIA Novosti reported.

"We will definitely ask our colleagues at Gazprom from a technological point of view to give an explanation. We will certainly do so. In general, I repeat once again, yes, indeed, there are problems with the turbines, the turbine after the overhaul has not yet arrived, is not installed, it is on its way. Let's hope it happens soon, but there are certain problems with the other turbine. Gazprom is working on this situation," Peskov said, answering questions from journalists.

He also highlighted that the situation is complicated by the restrictions and sanctions imposed on Russia.

"Without these restrictions, everything would be carried out in the usual, operational order, not leading to the kind of situations that we see now. I repeat, we will ask our colleagues at Gazprom to make a statement," Peskov added.
