Moscow to take retaliatory measures in case of depriving Russians of access to Schengen visa

Moscow will take retaliatory measures if Russians are denied access to a Schengen visa, but they hope that it will not come to that, Interfax reports.

To the corresponding question of journalists in connection with the talk about depriving Russians of access to the Schengen, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said: “We cannot rule out some actions of such an emotional nature that will not fit into the understanding of sound judgment. In this regard, it is really impossible to exclude such a danger, it would be very bad and, naturally, would entail retaliatory variations on the part of Moscow.

“Still, I would like to hope for the best, at least for a small part of preserving the sober thinking of our opponents. Let's still not forget that in situations of special significance, such as the story of the Kaliningrad transit, some sprouts of common sense break through the veil of such an emotional unconscious state," Peskov added.

According to him, "the countries of the EU, North America, they literally compete in taking various anti-Russian and unfriendly measures against Russia."

“We see that they are running out of arsenal of some measures that, as they see it, are capable of putting pressure on us and forcing us to change our position, and more and more irrational, unreasonable, difficult to explain decisions are being made,” the Kremlin spokesman said.