Benny Gantz says Israel could seriously damage Iran's nuclear program

Israel could cause serious damage to Iran's nuclear program, said Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the Times of Israel reported.

Iran is a global problem. This is not only a personal issue for Israel, Gantz told Channel 13.

Regarding US President Joe Biden's stated desire to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action signed between Iran and world powers, Gantz said it was not an unreasonable concept.

Gantz said he does not expect an agreement to be reached in the near future.

Regarding possible US military intervention, Gantz referred to remarks made by Biden himself earlier this month in which he said that as a last resort, the US would use force to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.