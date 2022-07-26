UK extends sanctions on Russia

The UK has expanded sanctions on Russia. London's sanctions list includes 42 more Russian officials and businessmen, including 29 governors, as well as two nephews of Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who himself came under British sanctions in March.
Sanctions have also been imposed against the leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk republics, Vitaly Khotsenko and Vladislav Kuznetsov.
The UK says it has so far sanctioned more than 1,100 Russian citizens and more than 100 organizations in Russia, including well-known businessmen and companies, as well as politicians.