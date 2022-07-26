News
Generals to be sentenced to long prison terms in Azerbaijan
Generals to be sentenced to long prison terms in Azerbaijan
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The prosecutor made a final speech at the trial of former high-ranking officers of the abolished Ministry of National Security at the Baku Grave Crimes Court.

According to Turan, he proposed to sentence the former head of the investigation department of the Ministry of National Security Movlam Shikhaliyev to 14 years, and other defendants: Yasin Mammadov - to 12, Vusal Alekperov - to 11, Sahib Alekperov - to 10 years in prison.

The next court session is scheduled for August 30.

According to the materials of the criminal case, in 2008-2014. Movlam Shikhaliyev, the former head of the Investigation Department of the Ministry of National Security, Vusal Alekperov, the former head of the Investigation Department of the Ministry of National Security, Yasin Mammadov, the former Deputy Head of the Preliminary Investigation Department, and Sahib Alekperov, the former Deputy Head of the Department, appropriated the property of those under investigation and extorted large bribes in an organized manner. These officers are accused of taking huge bribes.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
