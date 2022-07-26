Indonesian president officially invites Chinese president to G20 summit

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday officially invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to the G20 summit in Bali this fall, AP reported.
The invitation came during a meeting between the two leaders in Beijing, where they discussed a range of issues from trade to maritime cooperation.
The summit will be held on the Indonesian resort island on November 15-16.
Xi Jinping has not left China since 2019 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, preferring to attend major events via video link. It is also unclear if he will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Bangkok shortly after the G-20 summit.
Indonesia and China maintain generally positive relations, although Jakarta has expressed concern about the situation around the South China Sea.
Widodo arrived in Beijing on Monday evening as the first stop on a trip that will also see Japan and South Korea later this week. Widodo's office said in a statement that he called China Indonesia's comprehensive strategic partner.
According to CCTV, the two leaders raised issues of cooperation in the fight against the pandemic and pledged to increase trade and investment.
The delayed project to build a high-speed rail line from the Indonesian capital Jakarta to the city of Bandung will be completed as scheduled, and other flagship projects will be launched, the report said.
They also agreed to accelerate the development of a new five-year action plan for the relationship, which will improve the well-being of the two peoples and demonstrate greater responsibility for maintaining peace and stability in the region and ensuring global fairness and justice, CCTV reported.
On maritime issues, CCTV reported, the parties agreed to strengthen communication and engage in cooperation in the field of fisheries in order to use the potential of the maritime economy.
The Indonesian president is one of the few foreign leaders to have visited China, which has severely restricted foreigners from visiting the country due to the pandemic.