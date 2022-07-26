News
Tuesday
July 26
EU may review sanctions on Russia on fertilizers and food
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

If European sanctions against Russia affect the food and fertilizer markets, the European Union (EU) is ready to adjust the sanctions policy to preserve global export chains, said Josep Borrell, head of European diplomacy.

He noted that the sanctions, according to the EU, are not the reason for the increase in prices for products on the world market.

The diplomat added that the EU does not intend to reduce sanctions pressure, since the Russian leadership is not going to end the war tomorrow, which is why the international community must continue to influence the Russian government through restrictions, EFE reported.
