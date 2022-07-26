Washington Examiner: How Russia unbalances the West

Russia seeks to unbalance the West, writes the Washington Examiner.
Take, for example, the approach of President Vladimir Putin to the export of grain from the blocked ports of Ukraine and the export of gas to Europe.
On Friday, Ukraine and Russia agreed to a Turkish-brokered deal that allows Ukraine to export grain stocks currently stored in ports on the Black Sea coast. Previously, Russian naval forces blocked these ports. However, the very next day after the agreement was signed, Russia fired several missiles at the port of Odessa, a key artery for grain exports. Putin's message was clear. Putin wants the West to know that he can cancel his export olive branch at any time. He is telling Western governments that they should think before giving Ukraine new arms support.
Similar developments are taking place on the energy front. Last week, Gazprom restored gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline. By resuming deliveries after repairs, Russia has given hope that it will not exacerbate the continent's growing energy malaise.
The crisis is escalating as European powers grapple with depleting reserves and skyrocketing gas prices, notes columnist Tom Rogan.
Putin's ultimate goal is unshakable: he wants the West to cave in under his tough decisions, the author of the article concludes.