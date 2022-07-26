Lebanon's parliament votes to use World Bank loan to pay for wheat imports

Lebanese lawmakers voted on Tuesday to use a $150 million World Bank loan to pay for wheat imports into the cash-strapped country, AP reported.
Lebanon is already undergoing a severe economic crisis, but it is also grappling with a food security crisis that has left half of the country's population, about 6 million people, without enough food.
Three-quarters of Lebanon's population live in poverty and are struggling to cope with frequent power cuts, medicine shortages and skyrocketing food and fuel prices. The Lebanese pound has lost 90 percent of its value against the U.S. dollar.
According to the UN World Food Programme, Lebanon has one of the highest food inflation rates in the world.
Interim Minister of Economy Amin Salam told the agency in an interview in April that a World Bank loan would stabilize bread prices for at least six months, allowing the Lebanese authorities time to reform broken and inefficient institutions.
After the parliamentary vote, Salam told a news conference that the money could provide wheat for more than six months, provided prices continue to fall.