Media: Two Pakistani planes nearly collided in sky over Iran

Two Pakistan International Airlines planes nearly collided in midair while flying at the same altitude in Iranian airspace, Daily Pakistan reported.
A PIA PK-211 Boeing 777 flight from Islamabad to Dubai, and another PK-268, an Airbus A320 from Doha to Peshawar, witnessed an emergency near the United Arab Emirates (UAE) border that could have led to a major accident due to alleged negligence by Iranian air traffic controllers, Dawn News reported.
Iran reportedly allegedly allowed two Pakistani carriers to fly simultaneously.
The Boeing 777 was flying at 35,000 feet and the Airbus A320 was flying at 36,000 feet on the same route when they came dangerously close together.
At that time, the collision avoidance system installed on the planes sounded an alarm and the plane was ordered to dive while the other went even higher.
A Pakistani airline spokesman told the publication that the national carrier is sending a letter to the relevant authorities in Iran asking them to investigate the matter.