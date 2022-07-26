Price of gas in Europe exceeds $2200 per thousand cubic meters

The spot price of gas in Europe exceeded $2200/kcm by Tuesday evening on expectations of another gas compressor unit at Nord Stream going out of service, Interfax reported.
The price of the nearest (August) TTF futures on the ICE Futures exchange rose to $2244 on Tuesday evening.
Earlier in the day trading closed at $1852, while the average price since the beginning of the month was $1720.
It will shut down another Siemens gas turbine engine at the Portovaya compressor station as the runtime between overhauls expired (in accordance with Rostekhnadzor's directive and in view of the technical state of the engine), Gazprom announced yesterday.
As a result, the daily capacity of the Portovaya compressor station from 07:00 Moscow time tomorrow will be reduced to 33 million cubic meters per day against the current 67 million cubic meters per day (40% of the capacity).
The analysts of the Rystad Energy research company say it would be very difficult for the European Union to achieve the target level of 80% of gas reserves in its underground storage facilities by November 1, with such a level of supplies via Nord Stream. In addition, the analysts warn, the supply of LNG to Europe from the U.S. will complicate the approaching hurricane season.