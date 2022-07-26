Armenian Foreign Ministry: OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship plays key role in Karabakh conflict settlement

We highly value our relations with the Czech Republic, which are based on common values and historical friendship, and we are ready to bring the Armenian-Czech political dialogue and interstate relations to a new level, including through high-level reciprocal visits, regular consultations between the Foreign Ministries and active inter-parliamentary contacts. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said this after his meeting with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský and answered journalists' questions.

"We agreed to do our best to realize our potential in the spheres of economy, trade and investments, as well as to foster intercultural exchanges and contacts between people.

Armenia and the Czech Republic have mutually beneficial cooperation also in multilateral formats, including the UN, OSCE and the Council of Europe. This is largely complemented by Armenia-European Union cooperation, together with its landmark Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

We highly appreciate the Czech Republic's active role in promoting the Eastern Partnership format and we are ready to join efforts to maintain this cooperation platform based on the principles of mutual understanding, inclusiveness and merit.

We also discussed in detail regional and international security issues, touched upon the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the situation resulted from the 44-day war unleashed against the people of Nagorno Karabakh.

I presented to Lipavsky Armenia's position and efforts aimed at the establishment of peace and stability in our region, where the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship has a key role in achieving a comprehensive and durable settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

In this respect, I express my gratitude to the Czech side for its long-standing support to the efforts and role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

Some two years after the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, humanitarian problems remain unresolved.

Azerbaijan continues to hold Armenian prisoners of war and civilians hostage, using them as a political tool.

The policy of destroying, desecrating and distorting the identity of Armenian cultural and religious heritage in the territories that have come under Azerbaijan's control is also extremely worrying. In this regard, we expect a purposeful response and practical steps by the international community.

The realities created by the use of force and mass violations of human rights cannot create a solid foundation for peace and security in the region.

Armenia has repeatedly voiced its readiness for a constructive dialogue without preconditions and bellicose rhetoric, for the sake of stable peace and development in our region," the Armenian Minister stressed.

Responding to a question, Mirzoyan said that sanctions applied against Russia have their negative direct or indirect impact on Armenia's economic development and, in general, on the economic situation in the region.

"Therefore, we are trying to find short-term and interim solutions and mechanisms to address and, if possible, neutralize these threats. I hope we will definitely succeed in this process," he stressed.