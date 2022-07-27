Host faints on air during Liz Truss-Rishi Sunak TV debate

The latest UK Tory leadership debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss has been cancelled after the presenter fainted on air, BBC reported.
The Sun and TalkTV debate, hosted by journalist Kate McCann, abruptly halted around halfway through after a loud crash was heard.
TalkTV said McCann was "fine," but the channel had been given medical advice not to continue.
"We apologise to our viewers and listeners," the channel added.
The leadership candidates tweeted that they were relieved to hear McCann was fine, and indicated they would be happy to stage a rematch.
The TalkTV presenter had been due to co-host the debate alongside the Sun's political editor Harry Cole, but he pulled out after testing positive for Covid.
Before it was halted, the latest televised debate between the two candidates had been covering tax, the state of the NHS, and rising living costs.
They had been about to begin a section on the UK's support for Ukraine when the debate went off air.