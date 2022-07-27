News
Newspaper: There is another possibility to strip opposition MPs of their parliamentary mandate
Newspaper: There is another possibility to strip opposition MPs of their parliamentary mandate
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: Tomorrow, on July 28, the Council of the National Assembly [(NA)] will convene a council meeting again, with the agenda of petitioning to the Constitutional Court with the matter of  stripping [most of] the opposition MPs of [their parliamentary] mandate.

Zhoghovurd daily inquired from Tsovinar Khachatryan, press secretary of the NA president, ultimately, what will be the fate of the process of stripping the opposition MPs of [their] mandate. In response, she noted that the law does not define what will happen and what the next step is if the NA Council does not convene a meeting. (...).

According to Khachatryan, if the meeting of July 28 is not held again, then the NA Council can once again convene a meeting with the same agenda. If the 4th meeting with the same agenda is not held as well, then the matter will be automatically closed, gone.

But the question of, ultimately, what the [aforesaid opposition MPs’] absences [from the NA sessions and voting] will be (...) still remains unexplained.
This text available in   Հայերեն
