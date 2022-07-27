Singapore extends stay permit for fugitive ex-president of Sri Lanka for another 14 days

Singapore has allowed former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to stay in the country for another 14 days, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.
A short-term pass issued when Rajapaksa arrived on a private visit two weeks ago has been extended, sources in Colombo and Singapore told Reuters.
Now Rajapaksa can stay in Singapore until August 11th.
Rajapaksa landed in Singapore on July 14, a day after fleeing his crisis-ridden country via the Maldives and after a popular uprising forced him to step down as president.
At the time, the Singaporean government stated that he had not received asylum and was in the country on a private visit.
Six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe took over as president after winning a parliamentary vote after Rajapaksa fled the country and resigned.
Sri Lanka has been suffering from a devastating economic crisis for months now, running short of fuel, food and other essentials as foreign exchange reserves needed to import essential goods have fallen to record lows.