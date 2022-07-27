Iran to overhaul and maintain Russian aircraft

Iranian Civil Aviation Organization spokesman Mir Akbar Razavi announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Iran and Russia, on the basis of which the number of passenger flights between the two countries increased to 35 per week, Mehr reported.
Razavi said that Russia's Deputy Minister of Transport met and held talks with the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, Mohammad Mohammadi-Bakhsh, tonight.
Iranian and Russian officials at the meeting stressed the need to intensify bilateral cooperation in air transport, he said.
During the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed on increasing the frequency of flights between the two countries, on the basis of which the number of passenger flights between the two countries increased to 35 per week, Razavi stressed.
According to the signed document, the airlines of the two countries are allowed to operate cargo flights without capacity restrictions under the above agreement.
It was also decided to sign an agreement on cooperation with Russia within the framework of providing the possibility of exporting parts and equipment manufactured in Iran to Russia, as well as providing repair and maintenance services and technical support for Russian aircraft by Iranian repair centers, Razavi added.