Armenia ombudsperson representatives continue their monitoring visits in Tavush Province (PHOTOS)

On the second day, on Tuesday, representatives of the Office of the Human Rights Defender (Ombudswoman) of Armenia conducted monitoring visits in Nerkin Karmiraghbyur, Norashen, Movses, Aygepar, Chinari, Aygedzor, Artsvaberd, and Choratan villages of Tavush Province.
During the visits, problems related to the process of granting disability status, the right to health care, the insufficient training of specialists in educational institutions, and the scarcity or absence of community-based services in specific cases were reported, the Office of the Human Rights Defender informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, systemic problems were recorded in connection with the supply of drinking and irrigation water, employment, and ensuring the safety of the local population.