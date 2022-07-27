Japanese, Indonesian and US ground forces to conduct Garuda Shield exercises

The leaders of Japan and Indonesia agreed on Wednesday to strengthen ties on maritime security and cooperation on climate change, energy and investment between the Asian archipelago, AP reported.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, at a joint press conference after talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Tokyo, said that Japan will provide support to further strengthen Indonesia's maritime security capacity to ensure maritime peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.
Kishida also announced that Tokyo is providing a 43.6 billion yen ($318 million) loan to finance Indonesian infrastructure projects and prevent natural disasters.
Widodo's visit to Japan followed his trip to China, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and formally invited him to the G20 summit in Bali in the fall. On Tuesday, the two leaders also discussed issues ranging from trade to maritime cooperation.
Although Indonesia and China maintain a generally positive relationship, Jakarta has expressed concern about China's actions in the South China Sea.
Japan is promoting the mixing of hydrogen and ammonia in coal-fired power plants as a way to reduce emissions.
Kishida also said that Japan is exploring the possibility of providing Japanese patrol ships to Indonesia to strengthen its maritime capabilities.
The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force will take part for the first time in the multilateral exercise Garuda Shield that Indonesia is organizing next month, Kishida said. The United States will also join the exercise.