Several other Armenia ministries, Police now connected to Authorization Documents online system

The Ministries of Defense, Environment, Education, Science, Culture and Sports, as well as the Police have also been connected to the Authorization Documents online system of Armenia. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the State Revenue Committee.
The aforesaid online system was launched on October 1, 2021. The process of connecting to this system is carried out in phases. Seventeen Armenian state departments and organizations involved in the process of issuing authorization documents are gradually joining this program. Currently, eight state agencies are included in this system.
As a result of the implementation of the Authorization Documents system, the process of issuing customs formalities and authorization documents will be simplified, contacts with state agencies will be minimized, and time and resources will be saved in Armenia.