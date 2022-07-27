Final public discussion to be held on extending Armenia’s Meghrasar gold mine operations for nearly 7 years

The last fourth public discussion on the environmental impact assessment report on the open-cast mining at Armenia’s Meghrasar gold mine submitted by "At-Metals" LLC will take place in Syunik Province on August 3, EcoLur reported.
Under the submitted project, the aforesaid company intends to extend the period of the mining permit for 6.76 years.
Under the project, the total area of land for mine operation is 73 hectares. The form of land use during construction and operation is laid down in the terms of the lease for a period of 7.5 years.
In the case of annual productivity of 50 thousand tons, the total amount of emissions will be 215.67 tons/year, out of which 82.15 tons/year will stem from explosions.
The company estimates the economic damage caused to the economy from emissions from the Meghrasar mine at ≈ AMD 34.43 million per year, and the stated amount does not cause any financial obligation. The impact on land resources caused by the economic activity of the enterprise is estimated at AMD 518.587 million per year, and the total economic damage from environmental pollution makes up AMD 554.93 million per year.