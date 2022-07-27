Turkey to resume natural gas exploration in the Mediterranean in August

Turkey will resume natural gas exploration in the Mediterranean on August 9, Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez said, according to Ahval.
"The recently acquired drilling vessel Abdülhamid Han has a mandate to start operations within the maritime jurisdiction of Turkey," Dönmez said in a TV interview with Haber Global on Tuesday.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will announce details of where the ship will explore for gas at a ceremony in the southern port of Tasuku to mark the start of work, Dönmez said.