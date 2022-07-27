Nord Stream supplies reduced to 20% of capacity announced by Gazprom

The German operator GASCADE has reported that since 09:00 Moscow time the supply of gas through the Nord Stream pipeline has been reduced to 1.28 mln cubic meters per hour.
This is 20% of the capacity of the pipeline. The reduction in supplies was announced by Gazprom, Kommersant reported.
The Russian company announced that today, 27 July, it would shut down another turbine pumping gas to Nord Stream for repairs. In this connection, Gazprom warned that the daily capacity of the pipeline will be reduced to 33 million cubic meters.
Against this background, the price of gas in Europe has been rising for the third day in a row. CNN's sources reported that the United States is afraid of a rift between the European Union (EU) countries due to the reduction of gas supplies through the Nord Stream pipeline