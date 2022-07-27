Armenia General Assembly of Judges meeting kicks off

A meeting of the General Assembly of Judges of Armenia is taking place Wednesday in Yerevan. The matter of electing new judge members to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) is on the agenda.

SJC member Liparit Melikjanyan was elected a judge to the anticorruption chamber of the Court of Cassation, SJC chairman Ruben Vardazaryan's powers as such were terminated, and SJC academic member Gagik Jhangiryan resigned.

Earlier, there were reports in the press regarding the General Assembly of Judges that many judges decided to boycott and not go to its meeting. According to the information received, the results of the elections of the new judges to the anticorruption chamber of the Court of Cassation as well as the new judges to the Court of Cassation by the National Assembly have greatly upset them. In addition, many judges were angered by the way of working by the judges who upheld the arrest of film producer Armen Grigoryan, when they sat quietly and watched how he died in the courtroom. Moreover, some of the judges stated that they are on vacation and will not be present at the aforesaid meeting.