State Department: US ready to provide assistance to Armenia, Azerbaijan in whichever format

The United States is ready to provide assistance to Armenia and Azerbaijan in whichever format. US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price announced this at Tuesday’s Department press briefing.

“We’ve made clear in our statements, including, I believe, in the readouts yesterday, that the United States stands ready to assist these two countries and our likeminded partners in whichever way, whichever format is most effective. We have been a co-chair of the Minsk Group since 1994, but as we’ve demonstrated, we’re also willing to engage bilaterally with the countries to help Armenia and Azerbaijan find that long-term, comprehensive peace,” Price stressed.

Also, he responded to the question about the US State Department's assistance in facilitating the process for Armenia and Azerbaijan during the phone conversations between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan.

“It means that we’ve been able to achieve what we think is a degree of progress, and through continued engagements and diplomatic conversations with our Armenian, with our Azerbaijani partners in this case, we think we can continue that momentum. So the Secretary obviously has had a number of calls with the Armenian and Azerbaijani leadership, but there are a number of people, senior officials in this building who have engaged with their counterparts at all levels to continue this momentum and to continue to offer our assistance in the issues as we seek a long-term, comprehensive peace,” the US State Department spokesperson said.