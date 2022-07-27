FM Mirzoyan attends meeting dedicated to Armenian-Czech relations

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Prague on a working visit, participated in a meeting dedicated to Armenian-Czech relations.
From the Czech side, Vice Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Jan Bartoszek; Chairman of the Security Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, Pavel Zacek; Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security, Pavel Fischer; Chairperson of the Senate Committee on EU Affairs, David Smoljak; and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jaroslav Kurfürst, attended this meeting at the embassy of Armenia in the Czech Republic.