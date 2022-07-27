News
Massive earthquake hits Philippines, killing at least 4 people
Massive earthquake hits Philippines, killing at least 4 people
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

 A massive earthquake triggered landslides and damaged buildings in the northern Philippines on Wednesday, killing at least 4 people and injuring dozens, AP reported.

In the capital of the Philippines, Manila, hospital patients were evacuated, and frightened people ran out into the street.

An earthquake of magnitude 7 was concentrated in the mountainous region of the province of Abra, said the head of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, Renato Solidum.

At least four people died, mostly in collapsed structures, including a villager who was crushed by falling cement slabs in Abra, where at least 25 others were injured. In the province of Benguet, in the mountainous strawberry town of La Trinidad, a worker was crushed to death after a small building under construction collapsed.

Walls cracked at many homes and buildings, including some that collapsed in Abra, where President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who took office less than a month ago, planned to travel on Thursday to meet with residents and local officials.
