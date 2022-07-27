News
Political scientist: Armenia-Turkey border will not be opened until substantive, political part of issue is resolved
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Analytics

After Erdogan's well-known words, it is an insult to human logic to say that Turkey does not have preconditions in its relations with Armenia. Political scientist Beniamin Matevosyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am this—and referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement that Azerbaijan was the red line for Ankara from the very beginning in the process of normalizing Armenian-Turkish relations.

The political scientist is of the opinion that the more the process of Armenian-Turkish relations deepens, the demands increase that much more.

"Turkey implements its policy in our region through Azerbaijan, which is its proxy. An approach is widespread in the political-analytical circles of the authorities: compromises should be made to Azerbaijan, maybe the relations with Turkey will be normalized. The process of normalizing relations with concessions is a road of endless concessions. At the end of that road, the borders will not be opened, but the last page of Armenia will be closed," he said.

Earlier, Serdar Kilic, Turkey's special representative in negotiations for the normalization of relations with Armenia, had visited the Armenian-Turkish border. And on Tuesday, Eduard Aghajanyan, Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia, had assessed this visit positively and said that it speaks about the fact that the agreements are already entering the practical phase.

Beniamin Matevosyan, however, assures that new concessions will be extracted from Armenia in exchange for this visit.

"Until the substantive, political part of the issue is resolved, the Armenian-Turkish border will not be opened," the political scientist concluded.
