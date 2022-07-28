News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 28
USD
407.85
EUR
414.17
RUB
6.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
407.85
EUR
414.17
RUB
6.79
Show news feed
Toyota and Suzuki to partially close production in Pakistan
Toyota and Suzuki to partially close production in Pakistan
Region:World News
Theme: Economics, Car World

Two leading Pakistani car assemblers, Toyota and Suzuki, are planning a partial plant shutdown next month due to lack of raw materials amid import restrictions and exchange rate volatility, Reuters reported, citing company officials.

In recent weeks, the government has been trying to curb imports amid a rapidly depleting gold reserves, a depreciating currency and widening current account deficit, which has caused the rupee to lose more than 20% of its value this year.

The move has had a cascading effect on industries that depend on imports of finished goods, as they say the central bank delayed clearing letters of credit from dollar-strapped banks, impacting their ability to import materials.

The company is offering refunds to customers who experience delays and markups on payments, with shipments likely to be delayed by at least three months and prices revised as there are no free dollars in the country.

Reserves at the central bank fell to $9.3 billion, enough to cover less than two months of imports. The current account deficit for the last fiscal year reached 5% of GDP, and imports hit a record high.

Pak Suzuki, which assembles Suzuki cars locally, echoed the sentiment, citing a new central bank import pre-approval mechanism.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Volkswagen CEO resigns
Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess is leaving his post...
 Cadillac officially unveils Celestiq show car
Many screens and more colorful lighting bring the lounge-like interior...
 Chinese company Envision to build a plant to produce batteries for electric cars in Spain
This would be the second project to produce batteries for electric cars in...
 WSJ: Tesla to close California office
The company is closing its San Mateo office to cut cost...
 Founder of hypercar manufacturer Koenigsegg puts Toyota's GR Yaris up for sale
In 2020, the Swedish businessman bought himself a compact model...
 Toyota recalls 2,700 of its first production electric cars due to risk of wheel detachment
Japan's safety regulator said sharp turns and sudden braking can cause a hub bolt to loosen...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos