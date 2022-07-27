News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 27
USD
407.85
EUR
414.17
RUB
6.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
407.85
EUR
414.17
RUB
6.79
Show news feed
British American Tobacco half-year profit fell by 25% due to exit from Russian market
British American Tobacco half-year profit fell by 25% due to exit from Russian market
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

British American Tobacco said on Wednesday it suffered a £957m ($1.15bn) loss related to the transfer of its Russian business, pushing the cigarette maker's half-year profit down 25%, Reuters reported.

The company, which also makes Pall Mall and Dunhill cigarettes and controls nearly a quarter of the Russian market, said in June it was in talks with a distributor in the country to sell the business.

An agreement on the transfer of shares has not been concluded, the company said.

British American Tobacco reported a 25% drop in operating profit to 3.68 billion pounds ($4.44 billion) in the six months to June 30 as a result of spending.

However, the 119-year-old company maintained its full-year guidance after reporting higher-than-expected first-half earnings and adjusted operating margins amid growing demand for vaping and nicotine products and higher prices.

First half revenue of £12.87bn and an adjusted operating margin of 43.9% beat the company's guidance of £12.62bn and a 43.5% operating margin.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos