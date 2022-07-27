British American Tobacco half-year profit fell by 25% due to exit from Russian market

British American Tobacco said on Wednesday it suffered a £957m ($1.15bn) loss related to the transfer of its Russian business, pushing the cigarette maker's half-year profit down 25%, Reuters reported.
The company, which also makes Pall Mall and Dunhill cigarettes and controls nearly a quarter of the Russian market, said in June it was in talks with a distributor in the country to sell the business.
An agreement on the transfer of shares has not been concluded, the company said.
British American Tobacco reported a 25% drop in operating profit to 3.68 billion pounds ($4.44 billion) in the six months to June 30 as a result of spending.
However, the 119-year-old company maintained its full-year guidance after reporting higher-than-expected first-half earnings and adjusted operating margins amid growing demand for vaping and nicotine products and higher prices.
First half revenue of £12.87bn and an adjusted operating margin of 43.9% beat the company's guidance of £12.62bn and a 43.5% operating margin.