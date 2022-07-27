French lawmakers approve new purchasing power package

France's lower house of parliament has approved additional spending of 44 billion euros to deal with the effects of soaring inflation and energy prices, Politico reports.
Measures include the so-called purchasing power bill and an updated version of the budget law. The bills still have to get through the Senate.
Parliamentary discussions of a new set of measures have become a test for French President Emmanuel Macron, whose coalition lost an absolute majority in the National Assembly following the results of the June elections. Opposition MPs managed to pass several amendments, including a €230 million package to help people buy fuel oil for next winter.
Of the 44 billion euros envisaged by the bill, 9.7 billion euros will be used to fully nationalize EDF by buying the remaining 16 percent of the energy giant, which is not yet owned by the French state. About 20 billion euros have been earmarked for basic purchasing power measures and about 12 billion more euros have been earmarked for interest payments on public debt.
Other approved measures include extending existing caps on gas and electricity prices until the end of 2022, increasing pensions and social benefits, and abolishing the so-called audiovisual fee. Instead, public broadcasting will be funded by VAT revenue.
The government also intends to increase the existing discount on fuel from 18 cents per liter to 30 cents per liter in September and October, and then reduce it to 10 cents per liter before the end of the year.