Large-scale construction underway at new settlement being established in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

Large-scale construction works are underway at the new settlement being established near Dahrav village in Askeran Region, 16 kilometers from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) capital Stepanakert, informs the public relations department of the Union of Banks of Armenia.

Numerous large families displaced from various regions of Artsakh as a result of the 44-day war in the fall of 2020 will have new homes already this year. Among them is family whose house construction is being funded by commercial banks.

Banks of Armenia, represented by the Union of Banks of Armenia, had decided to participate in the "100 Houses in Artsakh" program and fund the construction of a house being built for one large displaced family.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
