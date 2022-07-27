Latvia wants to buy HIMARS missile systems

Latvia has approached the US to buy HIMARS highly mobile artillery missile systems, with a potential acquisition coming from a joint initiative of the three Baltic countries, which also include neighboring Estonia and Lithuania.
The Department of Defense has sent a letter to the US requesting availability and pricing for HIMARS, a spokesman for the Latvian defense deparment told Defense News.
This is a joint project of the Baltic countries, and the Latvian Ministry of Defense expects the US to support it with co-financing, the deparment added.
HIMARS is a long-range mobile rocket launcher manufactured by the American company Lockheed Martin. With Ukraine using US-supplied systems in the war with Russia, and Poland last May asking to buy about 500 M142 HIMARS launchers, Latvia is eager to join a growing club of Eastern European countries that intend to use these weapons to increase their artillery capacity.
Riga also intends to acquire coastal missile systems and is currently reviewing the submitted proposals. The country is also considering the possibility of purchasing medium-range air defense systems.