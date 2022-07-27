News
Wednesday
July 27
Iran receives about $4 billion from gas exports from March to July 2022
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Economics

Iran's income from gas exports in the first 4 months of the Iranian calendar year (started on 21 March) amounted to $4 billion, which is equal to the entire last year, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Ouji said, Shana reported.

He said that the income in the first four months of this year was higher compared to the same period last year and accounted for 55% in the repatriation of profit from oil exports and sales of crude oil, gas condensate and natural gas.

According to him, Iran has started developing the Azadegan field and now produces 190,000 barrels of oil daily from this field. The oil ministries will use the country's various financial sectors in the next few years to achieve an increase in production to 570,000 barrels per day.
