Poland buys almost 1,000 tanks, over 600 artillery pieces and dozens of fighter jets from South Korea

Poland is buying nearly 1,000 tanks, more than 600 artillery pieces and dozens of fighter jets from South Korea, in part to replace equipment donated to Ukraine, Poland's defense ministry told CNN.
The agreement provides for the purchase by Warsaw of 980 tanks based on the South Korean K2 model, 648 K9 self-propelled armored howitzers and 48 FA-50 fighter jets, the ministry said.
The first 180 Hyundai Rotem K2 tanks equipped with self-loading 120mm guns are expected to arrive this year, with production of 800 upgraded tanks starting in 2026. Meanwhile, the first 48 Hanwha Defense K9 howitzers will also arrive this year, with a second batch of 600 due to begin in 2024. From 2025 they will be produced in Poland.
The ministry said the armored vehicles would partially replace the Soviet-era tanks that Poland handed over to Ukraine.