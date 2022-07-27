Armenian President reminds UN General Assembly chief of Armenian captives held in Baku

Armenian President Vahagn Khachatryan received UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid and his delegation today.
The Presidential Press Service informed NEWS.am that the two discussed security and stability issues in the region.
Khachaturyan raised issues related to the return of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held in Azerbaijan.
The President welcomed Armenia's efforts to establish peace.
He noted that establishing a lasting and stable peace will create great opportunities for all countries in the region.