Wednesday
July 27
Wednesday
July 27
Armenian Deputy Prime Minister discusses Karabakh settlement prospects with UN GA President
Armenian Deputy Prime Minister discusses Karabakh settlement prospects with UN GA President
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan received President of the U.N. General Assembly Abdulla Shahid and his delegation today, the press service of the Armenian government informed NEWS.am.

Deputy Foreign Minister Vahe Gevorgyan, UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia a.i. Lila Peters Yahya and others attended the meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister welcomed Abdulla Shahid's first visit to Armenia. He called it symbolic as this year is the 30th anniversary of Armenia's membership to the United Nations.

Hambardzum Matevosyan praised the efforts of the President of the UN General Assembly aimed at combating the negative consequences of the pandemic, as well as the consolidation of efforts of the international community for the realization of those goals.

Armenia-UN partnership was touched upon during the meeting. The Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of the UN General Assembly underscored the importance of maintaining peace, security and the rule of human rights in the region. In this context Abdulla Shahid welcomed Armenia's efforts for establishment of stability and security in the region.

Deputy Prime Minister also touched upon the UN involvement in the solution of humanitarian issues in Nagorno Karabakh. He also referred to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. According to the representative of the Government Armenia is committed to the peaceful settlement of the conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. According to Matevosyan, the organization remains the only mediation format authorized by the international community.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Photos