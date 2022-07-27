Russia is not against involvement of extra-regional players in normalization of Yerevan-Baku relations

Russia is in favor of turning the South Caucasus into a zone of peace and prosperity, Ivan Nechaev, deputy director of the department and press of the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.

According to him in its work in the regional direction, Russia promotes an exclusively constructive agenda and is not going to compete with anyone. "We have constructive goals. As for the normalization of relations between Yerevan and Baku, as we have repeatedly noted, the relevant efforts should be taken on the basis of trilateral statements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

We are not against the involvement of extraregional players, if they act in accordance with the abovementioned agreements and contribute to their implementation. The main thing is to avoid duplication and backstabbing in order to weaken someone and put a spoke in his wheel. Unfortunately, we have come across such practices on the part of the EU and the U.S. more than once," Nechaev said.