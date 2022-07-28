News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 28
USD
407.85
EUR
414.17
RUB
6.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
407.85
EUR
414.17
RUB
6.79
Show news feed
McDonald's raises price of UK cheeseburger for 1st time in 14 years
McDonald's raises price of UK cheeseburger for 1st time in 14 years
Region:World News
Theme: Society

McDonald's has raised the price of its cheeseburger in the UK for the first time in 14 years due to inflationary pressures.

The fast food chain has confirmed that the iconic burger was one of a number of foods that saw prices rise at the UK restaurant chain.

The cost of a cheeseburger rose 20% from 99p ($1.19) to £1.19.

The last time McDonald's raised the price of its cheeseburger in the UK was after the 2008 global financial crisis.

Other items on the McDonald's menu in the UK have risen in price by 10p to 20p, including McNugget, CNBC reports.

The rise comes as companies face higher prices for items such as fuel, wages and ingredients as inflation continues to rise. In the UK, inflation hit a new peak of 9.4% in June, the highest level in 40 years.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos