German government approves delivery of 100 PzH 2000 self-propelled artillery units to Ukraine

The German government has approved the delivery of 100 PzH 2000 self-propelled artillery systems to Ukraine, Der Spiegel reported.
Authorization for the production of the howitzers for direct supply to Ukraine was issued by the authorities to Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), the manufacturer of the PzH 2000, on 13 July. The cost of these supplies is estimated at 1.7 billion euros, which is almost three times higher than the total cost of German arms supplies to Ukraine that have already taken place.
KMW has begun producing weapons, but it is not clear when the first units will arrive in Ukraine, DW reported.