Ivanishvili: Certain forces actively tried to draw Georgia into war

The founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili has linked his problems with the Swiss bank Credit Suisse to the political processes in Georgia.

Ivanishvili, who announced his resignation from politics a year and a half ago, has made a statement for the first time in a long time. Today he circulated a letter saying that "certain forces have been actively trying to drag Georgia into war," and the freezing of his Credit Suisse assets is a direct consequence of this, Novosti-Georgia reports

"Regarding my personal problem which arose in relations with the Swiss bank and is relevant today, I believe that it is directly related to the processes taking place in Georgia. However, due to the fact that Georgia has practically overcome the difficult situation and has passed the immediate threat of war, I prefer to leave my relationship with the Swiss bank as my personal problem," the letter says.

Ivanishvili added that the most important thing for him now is that "Georgia will finally manage to get out of the most difficult situation and keep the peace. He stresses that "he will deal with his own personal issue and will not try to overburden society with this problem."

"It doesn't matter what I planned to spend the frozen Swiss bank funds on - for personal purposes or for public needs. I prefer the society in all cases to consider the problem created by the bank as my personal one," said the billionaire, referred to by many in Georgia as a "philanthropist and philanthropist."

In March, journalists found out that Credit Suisse bank, with which Ivanishvili has an ongoing legal dispute, froze 2.7 billion pounds, belonging to the businessman, on the grounds that the funds may have Russian origin. Later, the billionaire's lawyers said that the bank was exerting "political pressure" on Ivanishvili and this was related to the events in Ukraine and domestic political life in Georgia.

In June, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling for sanctions against Ivanishvili. The document called him an "oligarch" with ties to the Kremlin who has a negative impact on the development of democracy in Georgia.

Calls to impose sanctions against Ivanishvili have been repeatedly voiced by representatives of the Ukrainian government. In particular, it was alleged that the billionaire was involved in schemes to circumvent sanctions imposed against Russia.