Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office takes up defaming Azerbaijani army articles in media and social networks

The General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan has engaged in "defaming the Azerbaijani army" publications in the media and social networks.
According to https://haqqin.az/, the Ministry's statement on the subject noted that "in recent days, some users of social media circulated false information in order to undermine the reputation of the Azerbaijani army, create artificial excitement among citizens, as well as undermine the work being done to strengthen the defense capabilities of the state."
"In order to prevent cases aimed at violating social and political stability, rights and freedoms of citizens, the persons who allowed such actions were invited to the General Prosecutor's Office and measures were taken against them. In addition, a criminal case was initiated against citizen Tofiq ShahMuradov in connection with the posting of information prohibited by law on his Facebook page. The court decided Tofiq ShahMuradov was sentenced to administrative detention for a period of 1 month", writes the newspaper.