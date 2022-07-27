Hundreds of protesters burst into green zone in central Baghdad and storm parliament building

Hundreds of protesters stormed the Green Zone in central Baghdad, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.
Protesters began entering the Green Zone after several concrete blast walls were removed during the demonstration.
Local media reported that protesters had earlier gathered in Baghdad's Tahrir Square to protest Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani's nomination as Iraqi prime minister.
According to Rudaw, hundreds of supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr breached the concrete walls separating Baghdad's green zone from the rest of the city and stormed the parliament building. Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi urged the protesters to leave the Green Zone and the Parliament building.
The Shiite Coordinating Structure on Monday announced Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, former Iraqi Labor and Social Affairs Minister, as its candidate for prime minister.
Sadr's supporters rejected Sudani's candidacy.
Baghdad's Green Zone is home to most of the key government offices and the offices of foreign missions.