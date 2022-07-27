Iran: Spies recruited by Israel were planning to blow up country's defense industry center

Spies recruited by Israel were planning to blow up the country's defense industry center. Iranian Ministry of Intelligence informs, presenting new information about the Mossad agents who were previously detained in Iran.
According to the agency, the goal of the terrorists linked to Israel was to blow up the country's vital defense industry center, for which sophisticated combined methods were developed to determine the target's geography and destroy it on a large scale, Mehr reported.
"The operational elements of the group are members of the Komal mercenary terrorist group, who were directly selected for the mission by the group's ringleader and introduced to Mossad officers," the statement noted.
"The amount of equipment seized from the terrorists was so large that it was impossible for the task force members to take it out directly.
Among the weapons and equipment seized from the terrorists were 8 very powerful bombs for blowing up the main target and 8 small bombs for destroying the group's equipment after the main operation, special technical means for disrupting target control systems as well as for remote detonation, a complete set of makeup tools, wigs and tools for changing fingerprints."