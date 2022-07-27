Tragic incident in Yerevan: 13-year-old boy electrocuted by coffee machine and taken to hospital, where he died

Today, around 6:00 p.m., a 13-year-old boy was taken from the garage of a building on Bashinjaghyan Street to the "Surb Astvatmayr" Medical Center, who, as it turned out, was electrocuted by a coffee machine, Shamshyan.com reports.
Doctors fought for the child's life, but unfortunately, they could not save his life.
At the moment the operative group of Mashtots district police department, as well as the investigative group of Ajapnyak and Davitashen administrative districts of Yerevan Investigative Committee's department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia have already arrived at the hospital. .
A criminal case was opened in the investigation department.