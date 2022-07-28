Newspaper: Armenia judicial system is split into two parts

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: As it is known, the [meeting of the] General Assembly of Judges took place yesterday, during which Judge Naira Hovsepyan was elected a member of RA Supreme Judicial Council.
It is noteworthy that the [Armenian] judicial system’s judges who always raised uproar, spoke about the pressures did not come to yesterday's meeting. (...).
It is interesting that the judges examining controversial cases had not come either. (...).
Basically, the judicial system [of Armenia] has split into two parts, and the groups of judges split into those parts were not present at the meeting.
(...). In any case, we have a situation where again there is a worrying situation in the judicial system, and not everyone is present at the most important event of the domain.